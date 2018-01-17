Did you spot it?

Little Mix lady Jesy Nelson usually kills it on her Instagram page.

If she’s not posting smokin’ hot selfies, The X Factor star is giving us serious #squadgoals with her behind-the-scenes pics with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

Unfortunately, 26-year-old Jesy seems to have missed the mark on her latest social media snap after she made a bit of an awkward blunder.

While cooking up a huge feast of fajitas, the singer made sure to keep her fans up to date with how her cooking efforts were going by posting a few videos on her Insta Stories.

But after showing off the (VERY delicious looking) finished result, Jesy captioned the video ‘Wallah’ – when she actually meant to say the French word, ‘voilà’. AWKS!

Obviously, it didn’t take eagle-eyed fans long to pick up on the hilarious blunder, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘Obsessed with Jesy Nelson thinking “voila” is spelt “wallah”.’

‘Jesy wanting to say voilà and typing out wallah instead I’m f****** crying hdhdjs’, said another.

While a third joked: ‘If jesy nelson says “wallah” instead of “voila!” then we’ve been saying the word wrong and she’s right’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Poor Jesy! Although the star didn’t let on who she was cooking up a storm for, the two plates hint she could be enjoying a dinner date with boyfriend, Harry James.

The celeb pair have been seeing each other for a few months after they met in July during a holiday in Mykonos and photos emerged of them holding hands.

Although Jesy seems pretty smitten already, as she recently shared an adorable photo with 23-year-old Harry – who used to be a rapper called Fugitive but is now a songwriter – labeling him ‘My one’.

How cute is that? Well, we’re sure Harry enjoyed the fajitas – even if fans weren’t impressed.