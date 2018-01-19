Jesy has added to her ever-growing tatt collection

Little Mix lady Jesy Nelson is not afraid to show off her incredible body art on Instagram.

And this week The X Factor star has stripped off to unveil the newest designs of her ever-growing tattoo collection.

Taking to her social media account, 26-year-old Jesy bared all in an intimate black and white photo which showcases her new ‘girl power’ inking.

Going topless in the snap, the star can be seen stood in front of a door with her hair tied up in a pony tail and the delicate phrase etched on her shoulder.

My newby 🙊 @gabbycolledge A post shared by @ jesynelson on Jan 18, 2018 at 9:04am PST

Jesy then uploaded another snap of her new hand tattoos, and she clearly had love on the mind as the word ‘amor’ is now written on her middle finger.

And the star also showed off two serif letters ‘e’ and ‘j’ inscribed on her index and fore finger.

And while Jesy gave no hint as to what the letters stand for, her fans were quick to gush over the tattoos, as one wrote: ‘I LOVE IT’, while another added: ‘Yes you are a power girl’.

And a third agreed: ‘(who got the power?) ITS JESY NELSON’.

Meanwhile, boyfriend Harry James could be the inspo behind her ‘amor’ tatt as the pair have been looking more loved up than ever in recent snaps.

The celeb pair started dating in July last year after meeting on a holiday in Mykonos.

Although Jesy seems pretty smitten already, as she recently shared an adorable photo with 23-year-old Harry – who used to be a rapper called Fugitive but is now a songwriter – labeling him ‘My one’.

Ooo la la. We wonder if heavily-tattooed Harry will be getting a tribute to Jesy inked on him soon?