The LM lady has been spotted looking VERY loved up

Little Mix star, Jesy Nelson may have only broken up with TOWIE‘s Chris Clark a couple of months ago, but it looks like this lady is in high demand as she’s rumoured to have a brand new beau.

Yup, following a messy split with reality star, Chris – which saw him dump Jesy over the phone for former girlfriend and Essex co-star, Amber Dowding – the 26-year-old has reportedly been snapped up by a hunky musician.

And we’re VERY excited about it…

According to sources, the singer is dating Essex-born Harry James – and you might just recognise him as Harry is actually a musician himself currently working in London.

I been up 4 days A post shared by Harry James (@harryjamesworld) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

And things seem to be going pretty well for the pair as they were recently spotted looking loved up as they enjoyed a romantic holiday to Mykonos.

‘Jesy looked very happy with Harry,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They were completely smitten with each other, giggling and taking photos as they tried on different sunglasses.

‘They have a lot in common with Harry also in the music industry – he’s definitely Jesy’s type.’

The insider added: ‘She used her most recent break from the band to holiday with Harry. It’s early days but there’s definitely a real spark between them.’

Ooo la la!

Harry is said to be the first person Jesy has dated since she parted ways with Chris in March.

After dating for a few months, loyal Little Mix fans soon blasted the reality TV star for ‘using’ Jesy to get publicity – while Chris hit back claiming they split because he always felt ‘second best’ to the popstar.

Luckily, things seemed to have calmed down between the former couple, although Jesy did share a super sassy Instagram post with her followers recently to show Chris exactly what he’s missing.

Along with a video of the star looking AH-mazing, Jessy wrote: ‘When you bump into an ex in the club’.

When you bump into an ex in the club 💁🏽 A post shared by @jesynelson on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

We’re sure Harry’s going to be treading VERY carefully otherwise he’s sure to feel the full wrath of the LM fanbase…