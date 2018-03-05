Jesy Nelson sends fans WILD as she shares steamy bedroom snap

SLAY Jesy

Barely a day goes by without at least one Little Mix lady giving us life on Instagram.

And over the weekend, it was Jesy Nelson‘s turn to completely floor her followers after she shared a pretty racy bedroom snap on Saturday night.

Dressed in nothing but a white shirt, the X Factor star had her tousled hair to one side as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

The 26-year-old completed her look with some super glam make up including a smokey eye and dark lip liner.

Jesy didn’t even need to caption the shot it was so incred… Just. Look.

And after Jesy shared another two similar steamy shots, naturally the whole of Instagram completely lost their minds and one fan said: ‘She is beautiful no matter what @jesynelson You’re my QUEEN’.

Another added: ‘MY BREATH IS TAKEN’, and a third said: ‘There’s a photo of you under the word ‘hot’ in the dictionary.’

It comes after Jesy and bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall totally slayed at the Global Awards last week.

The singers collect three gongs for Best Group, Best British Artist Or Group and Best Song at the glitzy ceremony held at the Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday night [March 1].

Celebrating like only they know how, the Little Mix ladies were later seen joking around on the red carpet – with Jesy even throwing her hands up in the air and twerking. Amazing…

Meanwhile, Jade TOTALLY shut down the haters in a passionate speech during the awards.

As they accepted one of their awards, she said: ‘It’s obviously quite hard for women in the music industry, its also hard for girl groups.

‘As a girl band and as women we do face a lot of scrutiny all the time, whether it’s for the way we look, how much thigh we get out, how we dance, what we sing about and we just want to say that although one day we hope that does stop.

‘Right now we’re really not a**ed what people think!

Before adding: ‘We are women, we’ll dress how we want to dress, if we want to do a twerk, we’ll do a twerk!’ Too, right!