The holiday envy is way too real

So, it’s cold, dark and we haven’t seen the sun properly since last June – but don’t worry because Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been getting us all excited about summer.

The Little Mix lady is currently enjoying some well-earned down-time after spending the majority of 2017 on a tour bus, and what better way to relax than on a luxury yacht, right?

Yup, Leigh-Anne stunned her 3million followers when she took to Instagram with some photos from her winter getaway on Wednesday and showcased her incredible bikini body at the same time.

Dressed in a tiny, orange two-piece, the 26-year-old can be seen posing up a storm on the front of the lavish boat while adding a touch of glamour with some gold chains draped around her neck.

Opting for a more natural look, The X Factor star left her hair in loose curls and went make-up free in the sexy snaps, writing ‘My happy place’ alongside them.

My happy place ❤️ 🌊 A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Feb 7, 2018 at 6:38am PST

Naturally, it took all of five seconds for thousands of Little Mix fans to comment on the post, as one gushed: ‘You’re a literal angel’.

‘How is it possible to be so perfect?’ another asked, while a third added: ‘Your body! @leighannepinnock goaaaals!!!’

And a fourth agreed: ‘Omg best bikini body ever!’

The LM star’s Instagram Storie also showed her having a right good time on the trip to Dubai, as she partied with her look-alike sister and some pals.

In one clip, Leigh-Anne – who’s currently dating footballer boyfriend Andre Gray – can be seen twerking alongside her sibling, while another shows off the ladies’ bums while they catch some sun.

And if we weren’t all sufficiently jealous already, Leigh-Anne then treated her followers to one final video from her incredible afternoon as the girls formed their very own girlband and danced around the deck.

While bandmates Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are nowhere to be seen, these ladies definitely know how to work it…

Ma girlssssss 😂👌🏽🌊☀️🌴 🍹 A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Feb 7, 2018 at 10:12am PST

Watch out Little Mix, you’ve got some competition!