Leigh-Anne bday treat did NOT go to plan...
Little Mix lady, Leigh-Anne Pinnock went ALL out for her 26th birthday celebrations.
We’re talking fireworks, DJ’s, a load of celeb guests and one killer home-made outfit.
But while we’re all obsessing over how incredible the X Factor star looked at her celeb bash on Saturday – it looks like Leigh-Anne’s bday is far from over as she’s still receiving gifts. Lucky girl!
Unfortunately, it looks like one particular present didn’t exactly turn out as planned after the singer posted a picture of an impressive bday cake her friend had made on Instagram.
The baked treat shows a mini model of Leigh-Anne sitting down wearing a black bralet and trousers, next to the words: ‘Happy Birthday Leigh-Anne, Lots of Love Grace’.
Sharing a photo of the cake with her 3million followers, the star tagged her pal and wrote: ‘Why are you so cute? I love you (My poor face)’.
And if you look closely you can see why, because one side of the cake’s face has cracked – we presume en route – leaving the sweet treat a little lop-sided. Ooops!
Although it still looks pretty great…Leigh-Anne’s cake disaster comes after LM bandmate, Jesy Nelson went public with her new romance with musician, Harry James over the weekend.
The Essex beauty was pictured kissing her famous beau – also known as Fugative – at her pal’s birthday shindig, before uploading a PDA shot of the pair on Instagram for the first time.
In the cute snap, Jesy looks besotted with her blue-haired beau as she poses in a stunning jewel-encrusted bralet and camouflage trousers.
The songstress simply captioned the adorable pic with a world emoji and a love-heart. N’awww.
Obviously LM fans absolutely freaked out over the rare social media PDA, with many hailing the new couple ‘the perfect match’. AW!
It looks like it was a good night all-round for the Little Mix ladies!