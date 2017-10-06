Leigh-Anne bday treat did NOT go to plan...

Little Mix lady, Leigh-Anne Pinnock went ALL out for her 26th birthday celebrations.

We’re talking fireworks, DJ’s, a load of celeb guests and one killer home-made outfit.

But while we’re all obsessing over how incredible the X Factor star looked at her celeb bash on Saturday – it looks like Leigh-Anne’s bday is far from over as she’s still receiving gifts. Lucky girl!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Unfortunately, it looks like one particular present didn’t exactly turn out as planned after the singer posted a picture of an impressive bday cake her friend had made on Instagram.

The baked treat shows a mini model of Leigh-Anne sitting down wearing a black bralet and trousers, next to the words: ‘Happy Birthday Leigh-Anne, Lots of Love Grace’.

Sharing a photo of the cake with her 3million followers, the star tagged her pal and wrote: ‘Why are you so cute? I love you (My poor face)’.

And if you look closely you can see why, because one side of the cake’s face has cracked – we presume en route – leaving the sweet treat a little lop-sided. Ooops!

Although it still looks pretty great…

Leigh-Anne’s cake disaster comes after LM bandmate,went public with her new romance with musician,over the weekend.

MORE: ‘You’re a genius!’: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock thrills fans in racy self-designed birthday outfit

The Essex beauty was pictured kissing her famous beau – also known as Fugative – at her pal’s birthday shindig, before uploading a PDA shot of the pair on Instagram for the first time.

In the cute snap, Jesy looks besotted with her blue-haired beau as she poses in a stunning jewel-encrusted bralet and camouflage trousers.

The songstress simply captioned the adorable pic with a world emoji and a love-heart. N’awww.

🌎♥️ A post shared by @jesynelson on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Obviously LM fans absolutely freaked out over the rare social media PDA, with many hailing the new couple ‘the perfect match’. AW!

It looks like it was a good night all-round for the Little Mix ladies!