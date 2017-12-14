This looks very painful

Little Mix are definitely one of the toughest groups around. With their sassy lyrics and general #girlpower – we’ve learnt never to mess with these ladies.

But in an unseen clip, now fans have got to see another side to the band after Leigh-Anne Pinnock was captured crying out in pain after burning herself backstage.

While on tour with Ariana Grande in April this year, Leigh-Anne was unable to perform a gig in California alongside pals Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall after badly burning her legs with a steamer.

In the distressing footage – filmed for a new LM documentary and shared on the girls’ Twitter page – the 26-year-old can be seen crying in agony and begging for first aid following the horrific accident.

Talking to the camera, she admitted: ‘Second time I’ve done it, actually… I’m literally an accident waiting to happen, I’m so clumsy, it’s terrible.’

Clearly devastated by having to pull out of the gig, Leigh-Anne continued: ‘The girls had to go on stage without me. That’s the first time that’s ever happened. I hated it. I hated it, I was crying, saying “I need to get on the stage!”‘

But proving to be a true professional, The X Factor winner quickly had her leg bandaged up and went to join her bandmates on stage for their final song.

And fans of the band were quick to comment on the emotional video, as one wrote: ‘I was in full on tears!!’, and another said: ‘Leigh is an actual angel!! the fact she got up on that stage to finish their set with the girls just warms my heart!’

While a third added: ‘She’s a WONDER WOMAN and we love her’.

The Power singers only just wrapped up their own Glory Days tour last month, but are hopefully looking forward to a relaxing Christmas break with their families before performing at another 15 stadiums around the country next July.

These girls really are superheroes!