Send us a postcard girls

While we’re all sat at home dreaming about the hotter months, half of the Little Mix ladies have been making us green with envy as they continue to party at Coachella.

Yup, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have joined a long list of famous faces – including the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Brooklyn Beckham – as they let their hair down at the celeb filled festival.

And luckily for us, the pair have been keeping fans up to date with their antics on social media so we can all pretend we’re in California as well. Thanks, girls!

1.) Their totally amazing outfits

Taking to Instagram, 25-year-old Jade was first up to share a snap next to her best pal as the pair rocked some INCRED outfits.

While Jade opted for a monochrome dress, chunky choker and pair of vintage shades, Leigh-Anne can be seen in a cami and denim jacket combo. SLAY ladies!

🖤 #ZOEasis #coachella A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:28am PDT

2.) Jade’s Julia Roberts inspo

The popstar then channeled her inner Julia Roberts as she posed in a Pretty Woman-inspired white and blue body suit, along with a pair of denim shorts and jacket.

just like Glastonbury tbf A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Apr 15, 2018 at 3:05am PDT

3.) Leigh-Anne’s amazing bikini bod

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Leigh-Anne sent fans into a spin when she shared her very own snap from the garden of the mansion the pair are staying in especially for the festival.

The photo shows the X Factor beauty topping up her tan in a mismatched bikini, showing off her washboard abs and killer curves as she peers above her sunnies.

‘The calm before the storm..’ she wrote next to the incred pic. We’re not jealous at all. Not one bit. Promise…

4.) Their Coachella mansion

And the pair showed off their amazing accommodation once again as they were joined by a group of pals for the glamorous festival.

Sharing a snap of the group standing in front of the lavish Palm Springs home, Jade wrote: ‘Invited our friends/team to my mansion for a few bevvies.’ Oh to be friends with Little Mix…

5.) Their sassy AF photoshoots

Later the BFFs scored an invite to the glitzy Moschino party, where Leigh-Anne flashed her abs in an orange halter neck, while Jade opted for a casual t-shirt dress and red beret.

Seriously… How amazing do they look in this shot?

We reckon bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson have got just a touch of the green eyed monster right now.