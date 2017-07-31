Eeek! Fans think Perrie just threw some MAJOR shade...



The Little Mix ladies are absolutely killing it at the moment, and we’ve STILL got their number one album Glory Days on repeat in the car.

But during a recent performance, Newcastle lass Perrie Edwards caused a lil’ bit of controversy when she appeared to throw shade at her ex Zayn Malik’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

While Perrie was singing smash hit, Shout Out To My Ex alongside pals Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh Anne Pinnock fans claim that she changed the words to make a dig at the model.

The original lyrics of the song are ‘hope she ain’t faking it like I did’, but fans at the concert reckon 24-year-old Pez changed them to ‘hope she ain’t fakin’ it like Hadid’.

And whatever she said, it clearly tickled bandmate Jade as the pair burst out into fits of giggles, with Perrie eventually being forced to say, ‘Jade, stop!’

But while the video prompted an angry response from a few fans who told the star she needs to ‘get over’ her relationship with Zayn, others think she didn’t change the lyrics at all.

‘What makes it even more hilarious is that perrie didn’t even say ‘hadid did’ she clearly said ‘I did’,’ said one irritated fan.

Another blasted: ‘Perrie has a successful career, 3 girls who support her, a boyfriend who supports her, fans who support her, You think she cares? Y’all are over here mad over nothing bc she didn’t even shade gigi it was all a misunderstanding’.

And a third added: ‘So what if is she said that? Get over it. It’s done with. Done. In the past. Vanished. Bye bye.’

Perrie and Zayn started dating in 2012 and got engaged a year later, but in August 2015 former One Direction star, Zayn called time on their relationship reportedly by text message. Eeek!

Luckily, both stars have now moved on as Zayn and Gigi got together two years ago and Perrie has been with her footballer boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since November last year.

Do you think Perrie was throwing shade at her ex’s girlfriend? Or was it just a misunderstanding? Let us know at @Celebsnow!