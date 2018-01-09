The star has showcased her incredible figure



Just when we thought we couldn’t love Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards any more – she’s gone and proved us wrong.

Yup, earlier this week The X Factor star was caught keeping it very real on a late-night McDonalds trip as she shared a few snaps with spot cream on her face.

We’ve all been there…

But now the 24-year-old has gone and made her Instagram page a whole lot sexier after she posed up a storm in a tiny white bikini on Monday.

In the steamy photos, Pez showcased her incred figure while sipping champagne wearing only a thong, fluffy jacket and snow boots – as you do…

And the star didn’t just treat her 7.4millions followers to one photo, she actually uploaded THREE because basically they’re just so amazing.

The first pic shows singer, Pez clutching a bottle of bubbly while spitting out a huge swig as she jumps in the air in front of a slightly out-of-season Christmas tree.

Sexy pic number two might be the hottest of them all as the blonde bombshell shows off her amazing BUM in all its glory by posing with her back to camera.

And the third and final shot sees Perrie flashing her toned stomach as she blows a kiss while holding her arms in the air.

Obviously, the pics have racked up over 1.2million likes between them and fans couldn’t wait to gush over the Little Mixer.

‘PHOTO OF THE YEAR. WOW’, said one.



Another replied: ‘OMG what are you doing to me????? Its to early for such a perfection’.

While a third added: ‘My heart STOPPED when i saw this picture wow’.

The steamy shots come after Pez shared some slightly more relaxed photos chilling with her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last week.

Enjoying a sweet New Years Eve together, the pair can both be seen in dressing gowns as they cosy up in their living room.

AW! Keep the Insta shots coming, Pez.