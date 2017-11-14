Perrie's got a new look and fans are loving it

Perrie Edwards regularly leaves us all gobsmacked with her gorgeous Instagram photos but her latest snap is totally on another level…

The Little Mix star revealed a sexy transformation on Monday evening as she tried out mermaid-style hair and she cheekily added some seriously eye-popping cleavage too.

Pez, 24, posed for a picture in nothing but a revealing black bralet and matching high-waisted knickers to show off her pastel-coloured tresses and dazzling eye make-up.

🐬🐚 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Whilst we’re loving her ‘do, many of her fans were distracted by Perrie’s chest situation as they heaped praise on the singer.

‘That body is SLAY baby,’ one admirer commented, whilst another simply said: ‘THESE BOOBS’

And one added: ‘Boooooooobs’

Meanwhile one enthusiastic fan gushed: ‘Perrie! Your just so stunningly beautiful and gorgeous! How do u do it?’

Another even called it the ‘hottest picture ever’ whilst others hailed Perrie as ‘goals’. Praise indeed!

The Little Mix favourite didn’t stop there in working her mermaid look as she also shared a video which showed her having her colourful eye make-up applied.

💜🍬💙 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

It’s the latest in a string of smoking looks Perrie has been working recently, with the star having sent fans wild last week when she posed for a shot with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In the picture Pez modelled some red PVC trousers as she sat on her fella’s knee after a Little Mix concert.

♥️🖤 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

As well as praising Perrie’s daring outfit, fans also commented on what an adorable pair Perrie and Liverpool footballer Alex make.

‘You’re so cute guys,’ one admirer wrote, and another wrote: ‘Cutest couple in the world! They are perfect for eachother! @perrieedwards @alexoxchamberlain’

Perrie hasn’t been the only member of the band to be praised for looking hot either as Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall also racked up appreciative comments when they showed off their mermaid-esque make-up looks on Monday.

Looking good, ladies!