Bad form, Pez!

The Little Mix girls are known for their down- to-earth attitudes and despite being one of the biggest pop bands in the world, they always have time for their fans. Or so we thought.

Perrie Edwards attended this year’s Virgin V Festival in Chelmsford and was clearly in the mood to let her hair down. A eyewitness tells Now: ‘She looked amazing on both days and was jumping around, obviously having a great time in the backstage VIP area.’

But while Perrie, 24, was more than happy to hang out with her big group of friends and other celebrities, apparently she wasn’t in the mood to be pestered by fans…

‘Perrie had a security guard with her all weekend. He was by her side in the bar, as she walked around the festival and he even waited outside the toilet for her,’ says our source. ‘At one point a fan approached her for a photo. She looked annoyed to say the least and her security guard immediately barged the fan out of the way, saying: “No pictures. That can’t happen.” Perrie didn’t even try to tell him otherwise.’

In contrast, Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 25, who was also at the festival on Sunday, seemed more than happy to wander around without any security at all…

It’s a far cry from the attitude Little Mix usually display. Perrie regularly posts grateful messages to the band’s supporters on social media and when latest album Glory Days shot to the top of the charts last year, she tweeted: ‘It’s official: we have the best fans in the world.’

Maybe you should talk to them then, Perrie!