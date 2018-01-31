This is too cute

Little Mix lady Perrie Edwards has been taking a well deserved break from work this January after spending the whole of 2017 touring the world with her bandmates.

But it looks like The X Factor star is already missing performing, as Pez has now come up with an ingenious way to keep herself (and her dog) occupied.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the 24-year-old shared a photo of her adorable pet pooch chilling in a baby bouncer.

Yup, you read it right… Hatchi the Pomeranian actually spent his evening strapped into the child’s seat while Perrie filmed him on her phone.

Clearly amused by herself, Pez wrote on the funny video: ‘I can’t cope’, before tagging her very relaxed looking pet.

We could literally look at these photos of Hatchi rocking all day…

Besides from playing around with her puppy and melting our hearts, Pez has admitted she can’t wait to get back on stage with pals Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson.

‘I’m really enjoying my time off but miss everyone, I miss work. Miss you all!’ she wrote on Instagram recently.

Although it has meant the Geordie beauty has got in some much needed quality time with her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

While Alex took a break from playing football, the pair enjoyed a romantic walk in London last week to take in the sights.

But after Pez shared photos of their outing on Instagram, some fans were left pretty confused by who actually took the photos.

Strolling through London‼️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jan 20, 2018 at 10:06am PST

‘Who’s the unfortunate soul having to walk behind taking these pictures,’ one follower commented, whilst another quipped: ‘Nothing more romantic than someone taking professional pictures of you walking through London. How intimate.’

Well, regardless of who’s job it was to snap these two for the day – we’re loving Perrie’s adorable photos at the moment!