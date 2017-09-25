Fans are concerned after this news

Little Mix fans have been left concerned after Perrie Edwards was forced to pull out a performance due to being rushed to hospital.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage at the Daytime Village 2017 Capital One event in Las Vegas on Saturday as a three-piece following the news that Perrie, 24, had fallen ill and had been hospitalised to receive treatment.

A spokesman for the group tells MailOnline: ‘Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem.

‘She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform.’

Just a day earlier Perrie had been pictured with her bandmates at the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival wearing a rather unusual green outfit with HUGE shoulder pads.

The singer’s absence at the performance has sparked an outpouring of messages from Little Mix fans, with many sending her their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

‘Perrie, get well soon. It’s terrible going to hospital. I hope u feel better soon,’ one fan wrote on her Instagram page, whilst another said: ‘Get well soon my love, I’m so worried about you. I’m praying for you, sending lots of love and good vibes to you, my angel.’

Here’s hoping Perrie is on the mend soon!

The Little Mix girls have got a busy few months coming up as they’re bringing their Glory Days Tour to the UK in October, with the first date in Aberdeen scheduled for 9 October.

Perrie has also had lots going on in her personal life lately given that footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently moved from Arsenal to Liverpool, leading fans to worry about the impact his new location could have on their romance.

Fortunately Pez has assured everyone that there’s nothing to fret about as they’ll continue to make it work.

‘I’m based in London, so I’ve got no plans to move up there,’ she told The Mirror. ‘I don’t think it will be difficult. It’s going to be different – but that’s not a problem.

‘We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

