The star braved the arctic temperatures in a very sexy outfit



Barely a day goes by when Perrie Edwards isn’t giving us the ultimate sass on Instagram.

And the weekend was no different as the Little Mix star enjoyed a big night out with her best gal pals, wearing one hell of an outfit.

Yup, while most of us were tucked up in bed out of the snow, on Sunday evening Pez braved the cold in a VERY low-cut corset as she hit up Mr Fogg’s Tavern in London.

The 24-year-old looked incredible in the patterned top and flared black trousers and took to her Instagram Stories with a load of sexy selfies showing off the amazing look.

‘Candy man’, The X Factor star captioned one shot as she as she headed out on the town with popular YouTube twins Lucy and Lydia Connell as well as her cousin Ellie Hemmings.

Also showcasing her toned bod, the star uploaded a shot of herself joking around wearing a huge Cookie Monster head (don’t ask us why).

Showing off the incred outfit in all it’s glory, the Touch singer later uploaded a few full-length shots with her pals, captioning the cheeky snaps: ‘When you can’t pick one… thirst trap em all!’

When you can't pick one… thirst trap em all! A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

And it’s fair to say Pez’s 7.3million followers were very impressed, as one wrote: ‘OMG why you so hot’.

Another said: ‘Y’all look like angels omg’, while a third agreed: ‘Ugh slaying as always @perrieedwards’.

The singer’s sexy snap comes after she decided to get festive on Tuesday evening by posing in a pink candy-striped tiny bra and matching shorts.

Dancing in front of her Christmas tree, Pez – who’s dating footie star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – captioned the saucy shot: ‘Candy canes at Christmas!’ as she chewed on a sweet.

Well, Perrie has slayed it AGAIN.