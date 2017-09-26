The singer had worried fans by missing a show

Perrie Edwards has emotionally spoken out for the first time after she was forced to miss a Little Mix performance due to being hospitalised.

The singer had concerned fans when she was taken ill ahead of the group’s set at iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, leaving bandmates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to perform as a three-piece.

Thankfully Perrie has reassured Mixers that she’s getting better now and should be back to her usual self soon.

‘Hello beautiful babas… I’m out of hospital… in my own bed, and on the mend,’ the 24-year-old wrote in a message posted on Little Mix’s Instagram page.

‘Thanks to mother goose, nurse sam, and doctor hatchi i should be fine in no time.’

Perrie also apologised to fans for having to pull out of the show.

‘Sorry to have let you all down, I obv would never want to miss anything but sometimes you have to listen to those who know best and I wasn’t fit to perform,’ she posted in the note.

‘Thank you to the lovely doctors and nurses at sunrise hospital in Vegas for looking after me!

‘My babas I love you all to the moon and back’

Perrie ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Little Mix lovers are thrilled to hear that Pez is on the mend and have told her not to feel bad about missing the gig.

‘you’ll never (like ever) let us down, you must look after you before all<3 love you <3<3<3<3 @perrieedwards❤️,’ one admirer commented.

Another wrote: ‘You haven’t let down anyone @perrieedwards get well soon❤️’

It comes after a spokesperson for the band explained the nature of Perrie’s illness in a statement over the weekend.

‘Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem,’ the rep told MailOnline. ‘She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform.’

We’re glad to hear that Perrie is getting back on her feet!