The singer has been getting into the spirit in a saucy way

With Little Mix having wrapped up their tour, Perrie Edwards has been getting all set for Christmas in a seriously sexy way.

The singer decided to get festive on Tuesday evening by posing in a pink candy-striped tiny bra and matching shorts as she did a little dance in front of her Christmas tree – and chewed on a candy cane whilst doing so.

‘Candy canes at Christmas!’ Perrie, 24, captioned the saucy Instagram Stories post.

A short clip of the moment shows Pez holding the sweet to her mouth before removing it whilst she does a big of a jig.

The songstress wears her hair up in the footage, drawing attention even more to her toned bod.

It’s not just Perrie’s festive ensemble which proves she’s already in the Christmas mood as her tree is sparkling and adorned with decorations in the background. Very merry indeed!

So it looks like the blonde star – who lives with her adorable Pomeranian dog Hatchi – is prepared for the upcoming festivities but it seems that she’s missing being on the road with Little Mix too.

Earlier in the evening Perrie shared a funny video on Instagram which shows a youngster dancing energetically to the band’s hit Power and wrote alongside it: ‘Missing Tour got me in my bedroom like….’

LOLs. Fans of the singer will probably miss her sexy tour photos too and have already been asking her to post some new snaps.

‘We want more pictures,’ one admirer commented on a recent post, whilst another added: ‘post a selfie baby, please!!!!!’

Let’s hope Perrie’s latest festive snapshot will satisfy these followers!

Fans might have to wait a little while to see the singer reunited with bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall as the girls are all enjoying a well-earned break from their hectic schedules.

Fortunately they’ve already announced that they’ll be hitting the road again next summer – yay!

But in the meantime it’s all about Christmas and Perrie has definitely got us feeling very festive.