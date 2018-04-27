Little Mix fans will not be happy about this...

We can’t believe it’s been six whole years since Perrie Edwards shot to fame on the X Factor alongside Little Mix ladies Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

And now it looks like Pez could be about to head back to where it all began as she’s been tipped to replace judge Nicole Scherzinger on the ITV talent show.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

After rumours that Nicole won’t be returning alongside Sharon Osborne, Louis Walsh and big boss Simon Cowell, the 24-year-old has become a surprise possibility to join the panel.

According to bookies Boyle Sports, Perrie is 14/1 odds to make her X Factor comeback. So, could Pez be about to take her career full circle with that sought after seat next to Simon?

More: Perrie Edwards shows off AMAZING bikini body as she enjoys the sun with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Well, a spokesperson for BoyleSports told The Metro: ‘Rumours have also been circulating that Little Mix may take a break following the release of their next album, which could see one of the ladies become a more permanent fixture on the X Factor panel.’

Hmm… But with new album on the way and a whole load of band commitments, 26-year-old Jesy recently denied rumours that Little Mix could be about to take some time out.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to reassure one of her followers who had quizzed her on whether the group might be calling it a day soon.

‘Jesy is that true that you gonna split up?’ the fan account commented.

But Jesy was quick to respond: ‘Absolutely not Until it comes from us I wouldn’t believe anything you read’.

And it looks like Pez also has some competition for the X Factor position from some other British popstars, as Rita Ora – who has previously appeared on the show – is currently favourite to take the seat at 4/5.

Meanwhile, Spice Girls star Mel B also looks quite likely at 6/1.

But there’s still one lady who’s desperate to get her claws into that job, as Simon’s right-hand woman Sinitta has admitted she’s just a phone call away.

‘It’s my time. I’ve heard that there’s a vacancy,’ she told The Sun recently.

Before adding: ‘As usual, I’ve been available for the last 11 years.’ Oh Sinitta… maybe one day?