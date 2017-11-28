Perrie's been getting energetic on her bed...

Perrie Edwards is used to showing off her dance moves in risqué outfits on stage with Little Mix and it turns out she’s just as energetic – and saucy – in the comfort of her own home too.

The singer decided to get active late on Tuesday night by filming herself and a friend practising roly-polys on her bed, with Pez choosing to do so in nothing but a black bra and matching pants.

Perrie, 24, wrote alongside the footage: ‘When you’ve slept all day and now can’t sleep’

After sharing a clip of her pal doing the roll first, the blonde star then attempted it herself in the video and managed to make it all look pretty slick as she exited the roll by sitting up and throwing her arms in the air.

It seems that she impressed herself with her acrobatic abilities too, having jokingly captioned the footage: ‘When’s the next olympics?’

Whilst Perrie and her friend were having a ball with their cheeky antics, her dog Hatchi wasn’t quite so into it as he tried to relax on the bed and Perrie quipped of his reaction: ‘When that one friend at a sleepover is over it.’

Fortunately the pup soon got into the acrobatics and was soon trying Perrie’s tuck and roll himself – and after a few attempts he nailed it.

Pez’s saucy late-night behaviour proves she’s still got lots of energy despite it being just a few days since Little Mix finished their Glory Days tour.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock admitted that the ladies were exhausted in an emotional Instagram post about the end of the gigs earlier this week, having written: ‘I can not believe the glory days tour is officially OVER… I mean we’re all knackered and fully ready for a break, but I can’t help but feel sad’

It looks like Perrie didn’t quite get the tiredness memo though if her roly-poly antics are anything to go by!