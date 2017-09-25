Poor Perrie is currently being treated for ‘gastric problems’

There’s no denying each of the Little Mix ladies are irreplaceable, and the group wouldn’t be the same if any of them were to leave.

But fans got a taste of a very different line-up over the weekend when Perrie Edwards was sadly rushed to hospital after suffering from gastric problems.

Perrie and band mates Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were scheduled to perform at Daytime Village 2017 in Las Vegas when she was struck down.

Although Little Mix carried on as a trio, they later posed up a storm with singer Bebe Rexha – and fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between her and Perrie…

In fact, some Mixers thought it was Perrie, 24, and that she was simply chanelling Bebe and a very famous reality star.

One wrote: ‘She looks like Bebe or Kylie [Jenner] not Perrie, but she slayed that look.’ Another said: ‘TBH I love Bebe but omg Perrie has changed.’

A third added: ‘Omg Bebe looks so good with the band, like she could fit in with them and they would be perfect together! She has the same style and everything.’

With her blonde locks and sassy outfit, we have to agree that Bebe wouldn’t look out of place as Perrie in a Little Mix tribute act…

After Jade, Jesy and Leigh were forced to go on stage without Perrie, their rep told the Mail Online: ‘Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problems. She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform.’

We’re wishing you a speedy recovery, Perrie! But at least you now know a good replacement if you ever fancy a holiday…