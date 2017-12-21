The Little Mix girls aren't slowing down anytime soon...

Despite just finishing a 75 date world tour, the ladies of Little Mix don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

They’ve debuted yet another track from their latest album Glory Days.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards shocks fans as she steps out in just a BRA for winter night out with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The video includes behind the scenes footage from their latest tour and a whole lotta skimpy outfits.

The ladies can be seen having the best time in their usual attire including wings, feathers and a lot of sparkle – all while owning the stage.

The girls are seen attempting lifts with their backing dancers, meanwhile in another shot the girls clamber on top of each other in a hotel room. Aww!

Not forgetting that, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall look like the ultimate girl band!

Take a look for yourself below…

And it’s safe to say that fans of the ladies are delighted with their latest offering.

‘I’m literally crying right now… I really love them and they love each other…,’ one user wrote.

While a second added: ‘Little Mix had an amazing 2017! I love my queens so much and I hope there 2018 is just as amazing, if not better, Thanks Jade, Jesy, Perrie and Leigh for working hard, making great music, touring, and showing your love to the Mixers!’.

A third wrote: ‘I am dying…This is my fav song off the entire GD album…I love this vid so much…’.

The girls’ latest video comes days after Jesy and Leigh-Anne celebrated Jade’s 24th birthday, donning fabulous drag outfits of course.

It’s safe to say these ladies are ending 2017 on a high, we just can’t wait to see what’s to come next year!