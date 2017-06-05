By criticising them you’re taking away their freedom to wear exactly what they want – which is important now more than ever, writes Now’s Jack White

When Little Mix took to the stage at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert on Sunday evening, they showed off their impressive vocals, killer dance moves and clear empathy for the circumstances.

But, once again, all some people could focus on were the girls’ outfits. Looking their usual sassy selves in coordinating monochrome looks, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall did flash some flesh – but so what?

‘Totally disrespectful in the way they were dressed,’ ranted one person. ‘It was a memorial concert for the people who lost their lives and not about them.’

Another said: ‘Why can’t they cover up for once? This is a charity concert and not some club to impress men!’

On and on went the comments questioning how the Little Mix ladies dared to embrace their bodies and have fun on stage during what was supposed to be a concert sticking two fingers at the hate that fuelled the attack on Ariana’s Manchester MEN Arena concert, killing 22 people.

But the real question is: how dare you imply that Little Mix do not have the choice to dress how they like.

By criticising them you’re taking away their freedom to wear exactly what they want – which is important now more than ever.

This isn’t the first time Little Mix have been shamed for showing off a bit of skin on stage, and it probably won’t be the last, but we need to remember it was simply four talented girls doing a good thing for worthy cause, regardless of their outfits.

Instead of tearing them down, build them up for taking part in the concert – because this is a time when we really need to come together. As Ariana said during the show: ‘The kind of love and unity we’re displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now.’

Don’t let hate win: make the world a better place and choose love.