YASSS

Proving why they’re the best girl band of the decade (don’t @ us), Little Mix ooze girl power and sass in their latest music video.

Power is the fourth single taken from the girls’ platinum-selling album Glory Days and, after what feels like an eternity, we finally have a visual to accompany it.

If, like us, you’re still not quite over the loss of the Spice Girls – the real band, not GEM – don’t worry because Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are here to save us.

The video first shows off girls’ individual personalities because independence is important, y’all. We have hippy Perrie giving us flower power feels, Leigh-Anne serving up a dish of fierceness in waist-high, hot pink Balenciaga boots, biker chick Jesy and Jade hanging out with some drag queens. Slay.

But they soon come together to show men why women are a force to be reckoned with. There’s even a seriously cute scene with all of the Mixer mummies, which is just like the Spice Girls’ Mama video only even better.

Man of the moment Stormzy features on the track and is happy to quite literally take a back seat as the girls run the world: he’s getting a haircut during his verse, all chill because he knows Little Mix have got this.

Basically, just when you thought Little Mix had reached maximum sass and sexy levels they go and drop what is possibly their best video yet.

Bow down, everyone – we do not deserve these queens.

Watch the video now; change your life (they said that first, too) and we bet you’ll have ‘Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike’ in your head for the rest of the weekend…