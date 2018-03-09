Look how far the girls have come!

Little Mix have been reflecting on how far they’ve come by sharing the BEST throwback photo with fans.

The band posted a hilarious retro snap of themselves laughing in a bath on Thursday – taken when they first got together in 2011 – to celebrate International Women’s Day and added a moving message about their journey together.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Little Mix fans go into meltdown as the band announce some HUGE news

‘In 2011 we started off as four young girls with a shared dream and we’ve grown together into four strong women!’ the ladies wrote.

‘We wanna thank you all for helping us become who we are today and shout out to all the incredible women out there who continue to hustle. Keep chasing your dreams 💖 💖#InternationalWomensDay’

The old picture shows Jade Thirlwall pulling a funny face as Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock pile against head in the bath whilst laughing away. Oh, and Pez is holding a giant yellow duck, as you do.

It’s all seriously cute and fans were left stunned at seeing the youthful shot.

‘Omg I barely recognized Perrie,’ one admitted, whilst another simply said: ‘this is amazing’

And one added: ‘OMG you look so young but cute’

Others called for the group to post more relaxed photos like this.

‘I Love the Natural/genuine pics!!! Better than “posed” ones😀🎉💞 more real/beautiful!’ one admirer wrote.

The ladies also added a more recent picture of themselves celebrating at the 2017 BRIT Awards following their win for Shout Out to My Ex in the British Single category.

It comes after the band – who first found fame when they won The X Factor back in 2011 – excited fans by announcing this week that their fifth album is on the way.

The girls told their followers via their Twitter page on Wednesday: ‘It’s official…#LM5 is actually in the works… We’re going to be patiently waiting for this one’

Added to the post was a gif of Leigh-Anne with the caption: ‘We have the new album coming out this year which is really exciting’

Eek, we can’t wait!