Pop queens Little Mix unveil their brand new line up!

Little Mix have given things a bit of a shakeup – with Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy nowhere to be seen in these incredible new promo shots for the video for their new single Power.

BUT FEAR NOT – it’s just Jade hanging out with her new crew, who come in the shape of iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Alaska, Courtney Act and Willam.

The girls posted the colorful eleganza extravaganza from the set of the video, showing off Jade flanked by her pals, the Triple A Girls.

Jade’s been a HUGE Drag Race fan since the dawn of time – for it is the greatest show in existence – and totally freaked out when she got to meet RuPaul himself at Drag Con in LA last month.

“here I am pretending to act cool whilst hyperventilating inside,” she wrote alongside a picture she uploaded of her and Ru on Instagram. “Along with Diana Ross, @rupaulofficial has inspired me as an artist and performer, whilst giving me the confidence in myself I never knew I had.”

Jade’s also described show judge – and Celebrity Big Brother star – Michelle Visage as her “American mam”.

Power is the fourth single from the girls’ glorious Glory Days album, and it’s a feminist powerhouse of a pop song. They even roped Stormzy in to do a rap.

News of the Drag Race cameos surfaced way back in April, when a call sheet rumoured to be from the set of the video magically appeared on social media and gave the queens top billing.

But Little Mix’s star-studded video doesn’t end there. They’ve got their mums appearing in it too. Perrie’s mum Debbie Hogg, Jesy’s mum Jan, Leigh-Ann’s mum Debbie, and Jade’s mum Norma Badwi will all feature in the Power opus.

It’s going to be a biggie – so we can’t wait until it drops. Shantay you stay, girls.