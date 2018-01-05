Fans ask if Jade and Zayn have been partying together.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall sent tongues wagging after it appeared she had been rubbing shoulders with none other than Zayn Malik.

The singer faced the wrath of her fans, and quite possibly Zayn’s ex and LM bandmate, Perrie Edwards, after she she shared a snap on Instagram.

Captioned ‘tbt’, the picture showed Jade pouting as she rocked a pair of oversized shades.

And it didn’t take long before her 4.1 million followers started asking questions.

tbt A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Jan 4, 2018 at 2:20pm PST

Fans accused the 25-year-old of hanging out with Zayn after spotting the reflection of a male – who they took to be the Pillowtalk hitmaker – in her sunglasses.

‘ZAYN GET OUT OF HERE,’ one angry user commented.

‘Zayn in the glasses? umm…no,’ moaned another.

‘That guy with the black beard and blonde hair in your glasses looks like Zayn,’ wrote another user.

‘Why does it look like zayn in her left sunglass’, another added.

‘Look at Zayn in your glasses,’ a fifth said.

Luckily for the Mixers, it turned out Jade hadn’t broken the ultimate girl code, as the guy who they’d mistaken for Zayn just so happened to be her pal and Little Mix stylist, Jamie McFarland.

Phewwwwww!

It’s no surprise fans of the girl group were shocked, given Perrie and Zayn’s checkered past.

The duo met in 2011, on the eighth series of The X Factor, which Perrie went on to win with Jade, Leigh-Ann Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson.

At the time, their meeting was described as a ‘match made in heaven.’

They soon struck up a romance after a few flirty exchanges on Twitter, and finally went public in May 2012, as a loved-up snap emerged of them kissing on a scooter.

Things were pretty smooth for the next three years, with Zayn , now 24, tattooing Perrie’s face on his arm, and popping the question in 2013, and buying a home for her mum the year later.

But in 2015, things went down hill for young couple, and they called it quits in July.

Perrie, 24, later revealed that Zayn had dumped her by text, saying in Little Mix’s 2016 autobiography Our World: ‘It was horrible, the worst time of my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that.’

Zayn vehemently denied this, insisting in a 2016 interview: ‘I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message.’

But just months after the duo split, Zayn started dating model Gigi Hadid, 22 – who he’s been loved up with ever since.

Ouch!

Perrie is now dating Liverpool midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24.