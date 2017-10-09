OMG we all want to look like a pop star!

Jade Thirlwall has given fans the chance to get one step closer to becoming her – by giving some of her iconic pre-worn clothes away.

The 24-year-old ‘Shout Out to My Ex’ singer is about to go on tour with Little Mix, but before she hits the road alongside bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, Jade has had a clear-out of her wardrobe.

She told fans on Instagram that she had made the donations and pointed people in the right direction.

She uploaded a snap of her performing on stage, along with samples of some of her other outfits and captioned it: ‘I am still selling costumes, clothing and shoes that I’ve previously worn at @empirepreloved ALL of the money goes to Cancer Connections, a charity very close to my heart. I’ll always be giving them new stuff so keep an eye out’.

Among the latest item to go up for auction is a little black dress which is a size small.

The post reads: ‘Biddings on this item start from £35 and all proceeds from jades empire wardrobe go to a charity close to jades heart cancer connections. to place your bid on this item please comment on this auction on our Facebook page. Please note if your NOT willing to pay your bidding price do not bid. This auction will end Saturday the 14th of October at 3pm. Happy bidding’.

Meanwhile, another listing offers an extra gift – in the form of a signed thank you card.

It reads: ‘We have @jadethirlwallskirt up for sale for £55 which is a size 6. As you can see jade has worn this item of clothing all proceeds from jades empire wardrobe go to a charity close to jades heart cancer connections ❤️ we ship worldwide and accept payment via PayPal 🌎 on any purchase over £50 you will receive a signed thank you card from Jade.’

There are plenty of other clothing items to choose from – a girl can never have too many clothes, right?