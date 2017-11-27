It's pretty tough in the 'biz.

There’s probably not much we wouldn’t do to be the fifth member of Little Mix.

Never mind the fact that singing isn’t exactly second nature, we just want a piece of the best girlband this side of the 21st century!

Like, c’mon… just look at them.

However, whilst the ladies have undoubtedly got their slay on lock down, all isn’t always as it seems – as the girls have now spoken out about some of the private struggles which come with the status of being international superstars.

So much so, bandmate Jesy Nelson has opened up about her very personal battles with fame – revealing that she had almost suffered a breakdown.

Speaking with The Observer, Jesy has shared that at one point she was in urgent need of some ‘help’ due to work induced stress and exhaustion.

Jesy explains that she had just returned from her Europe tour when the girls were told they only had a matter of hours to repack and hit the road.

The 26-year-old shares: ‘I was looking at all of my suitcases on my floor and burst out crying. I was like “I can’t do this”‘.

Jesy adds, ‘Literally I nearly had a breakdown like, “I need help. This is too much. I just want to be home’.

Jesy certainly isn’t alone in feeling the pressures of the ‘biz, as her bandmates also backed up the lady.

Fellow Little Mix lady Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares that life constantly on the road can be very tough when you’re missing the little things at home.

Very shockingly, Leigh-Anne shares: ‘This year we’ve all bought houses, and none of us have slept in them’.

Speaking of why their schedule is so jam packed, Jesy explained that the girls feel the pressure to constantly make a splash within the showbiz world.

Jesy shares, ‘With pop music, if you go missing for more than a year they’ve forgotten about you’.

Cor ladies, lets hope you get a little bit of time off to pop your feet up in 2018!