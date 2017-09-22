The Little Mix star puts on a sexy display as she busts some moves...

Just when we thought Little Mix couldn’t get sexier, they go and pull another dancefloor filler track complete with sultry video but now Jesy Nelson has gone one further and given fans an insight into her full sexy dance moves when she teased a unseen clip from the shoot.

The 26-year-old, who confirmed she is dating musician Harry James when she was spotted out with him this week, shared the video on her Instagram with the caption: ‘Cheeky cheeky unseeny’ followed by a stinging tongue out wink emoji and three dancing lady emojis.

The clip is filmed from one of the production screens and shows the extended version of Jesy gyrating in front of the camera wearing a bright red skimpy outfit complete with short cropped top with tassels that reveals her ample assets.

The Spanish song Reggaeton Lento was originally released by Latin American boyband CNCO but was re-released following a remix with Little Mix and Jesy joins the boys and her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

Jesy can be seen getting into character, showing off her seductive moves as she swishes her skirt to reveal her toned legs and her hotpants underneath as he bandmates sit around the table in the club watching her whilst seductively shimmying in their seats.

No wonder Jesy was keen to share her moves in full with the world as she looks HOT!

And in the final edit of the video her moves aren’t done justice, as they are split up between camera shots of the other girls and the video set extras – no doubt she will have earned herself a lot more followers after this.

We can’t wait to see what she does for the band’s next video, as Jesy is definitely more comfortable in her skin these days and so she should be!

