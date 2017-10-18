The TOWIE star had joined the girls on tour in cake form...

Little Mix certainly know how to throw a surprise birthday celebration in style for their dancer – by getting him a cake featuring the face of his idol Gemma Collins.

Perrie Edwards shared the video clips from the shock unveiling on her Instastory and it is EPIC!

The band’s dancer, known as Kieran D-W, is celebrating his birthday and the whole tour crew surprised him by delivering a birthday cake, complete with lit candles, with the face of the Gemma sandwiched next to his own face.

Perrie captioned the clip: ‘Oh sh*t. Round two’ after she had previously uploaded pictures messing around with a giant cookie that was twice the size of her own head. A further clip showed the cake unveiling and Perrie captioned it: ‘His favourite person in the world on his cake #GC’.

The whole room of people sang Happy Birthday before he blew out all the candles.

The cake had another special message which read: ‘It’s GC hun. Happy Birthday Kieran I love you x’ and the birthday boy seemed pretty embarrassed with the surprise but chuffed all the same.

It’s not the first time Perrie has given fans an insight into what happens on tour, earlier this month she showed off the sweetest duvet cover which reminds us of our inner-child.

Perrie uploaded a few video clips giving fans an insight into her sleeping arrangements on board the Little Mix tour bus.

The first clip showed her bright pink bedding, which had the Disney’s Frozen characters Elsa and Anna, to which she captioned it: ‘We are SET! #TourLife’

as her camera panned the length of the bed to reveal something even cuter hiding at the bottom…

Little Mix are currently on their UK tour, after it opened at Aberdeen GE Oil and Gas Arena last week.