The Corrie legend, who played Vera Duckworth, suffers from emphysema

Coronation Street legend Liz Dawn was left fighting for her life after her lung condition took a turn for the worst last week, according to reports.

The 77-year-old actress – who joined the show as Vera Duckworth back in 1974 – was rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering from fluid on the lungs and chest pains due to emphysema.

And following the scary news, Corrie fans were quick to send their love and wish the legendary actress a speedy recovery.

‘God bless you Liz Dawn lots of love take care’, one Twitter user wrote, while another said: ‘Sending love and prayers for Liz Dawn xxx’

And a third added: ‘My prayers are with you ms dawn.’

Liz’s loved ones reportedly feared the worst when the soap star ended up in hospital following an ’emphysema attack’.

But after spending a few days in a critical condition, the 77-year-old’s rep has given fans some good news, ensuring everyone that she’s on the mend.

‘Liz is recovering in hospital and according to members of the family is “quite chipper”,’ her spokesman told The Mirror.

There also seems to be another reason spurring Liz on to get better as the telly star is said to be determined to recover in order to meet her new great-grandchild.

According to The Mirror, her grandson Luke welcomed a baby boy with wife Nicola last week, and the soap star is determined to meet the newest little addition to their family.

‘Liz has had a very traumatic and difficult few days but she is determined to get better to see the new baby,’ a pal told the publication.

After 34 years, Liz quit the Coronation Street cobbles in 2008 due to health problems and has recently been restricted to a wheelchair after suffering a heart attack in 2013.

But the telly star’s condition has worsened with the star being given oxygen treatment in a specialist ward at Manchester Hospital.

A close family friend told The Sun on Sunday: ‘She’s been in and out of hospital quite a few times in the last few years and normally the family are quite upbeat, but this time they seem more concerned.

‘She’s not in a good way and her loved ones are obviously very worried.’

Sending love to Liz and the whole family.