Just look at baby Paul's gorgeous outfit!

It’s always a good day when former TOWIE lady Sam Faiers shares photos of her adorable son, Paul. (Formerly known as Paul Tony FYI).

The TV star took to Instagram on Monday morning and shared a photo from the family trip to Spain. In the pic, Paul is looking super smiley as he rocks a very cute red dungaree set with collared tee and white shoes. OH, and he’s holding a tiny Peter Rabbit ball.

Oh per-lease. We cannot cope with this cuteness!

Spanish Baby ❤ #holidaysnap x A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

Sorry, but the prize for best dressed bubba has to go to adorable Paul, who is always dressed in the best baby clobber.

Fans commented on the photo agreeing that Paul has a pretty impressive wardrobe.

One of Sam’s followers wrote:

‘I absolutely love how you dress baby Paul @samanthafaiers he always looks so gorgeous. He’s definitely gonna be a little heart breaker for sure 😍,’ and another added: ‘Always beautifully dressed. Gorgeous little boy.’

In fact, one user said exactly what we were thinking: ‘Looks like one of the royals sam.’

Yup, Prince George is often seen wearing collared tops with teeny tiny dungarees…we can definitely see the resemblance here!

Sam, who is currently expecting her second child with partner Paul (big Paul, if you will), has been giving her fans a sneak peek of family life by posting several holiday pics.

Although when we look at them though, we quickly realise that one-year-old Paul is cooler than us…

PK 😎 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Although it seems as though baby Paul is always smiling and joking, Sam uploaded a photo of him looking a teeny bit grumpy. Check out the side slicked hair do though…

When your baby is tired that's when it's easiest to get a nice picture without a struggle 😉😍😊 #holidaysnap ❤ A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

Look, we’re all allowed an off day!