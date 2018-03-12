What will we do at 12:30 now?!

We can’t imagine our lunchtimes without the Loose Women ladies chatting about the days hottest topics and catching up with some special celeb guests. It basically gets us through the week…

So, unsurprisingly fans were left fuming on Monday when it was revealed the show has been cancelled from this week’s ITV schedule in order to make way for the Cheltenham Races.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Ruth Langsford had the job of breaking the sad news to viewers, as she explained that the ladies will be away from Tuesday to Friday so the channel can air the yearly horse-racing event.

Waiting until the end of the programme – which featured chats with 80s icon Kim Wilde and TOWIE star Joey Essex – Ruth said: ‘That’s it for today and for the rest of the week I’m afraid. Because we are off air because of ITV’s coverage of the horse-racing at Cheltenham.’

While everyone in the audience (and at home) gave a massive groan, the 55-year-old re-assured: ‘We will be back next Monday, that’s a week away, but have a great week and we will see you same time next Monday.’

More: Nadia Sawalha shocks Loose Women viewers as she drinks her own URINE live

And it’s fair to say viewers were not happy at all and many took to Twitter to blast ITV’s decision to ditch the Loose Women ladies.

‘@loosewomen SO VERY disappointed that Loose Women will not be shown on ITV2 while the racing is on for the rest of the week!’, said one angry fan.

While another agreed: ‘No Loose Women for the rest of the week seriously @ITV you have enough other channels to put bloody horse racing on’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Blimey! Luckily, Cheltenham will only be on for four days and we’ll have our Loose Women ladies right back where there belong on Monday 19th March. IF you can wait that long…