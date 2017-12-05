An old episode was played in place of the live programme

Loose Women viewers have been left baffled after the show was suddenly pulled off air – and an old episode was aired in its place.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that something was amiss when the vintage edition started playing on Tuesday and many were quick to question the technical issues on social media.

‘Technical issues with #loosewomen and ITV are showing an old episode?! Weird,’ one wrote on Twitter, whilst another simply said: ‘What the hell #LooseWomen’

Luckily the live show was soon restored and presenter Christine Lampard explained that the chaos had been caused by the fire alarm going off in the studio, which resulted in it nearly being evacuated.

‘We nearly weren’t coming on air then,’ the host told viewers.

‘The fire alarm went off just as we were coming on, the audience nearly had to leave.’

After the confusion Christine and fellow panel members Ayda Field, Nadia Sawalha and Janet Street-Porter dived straight into getting on with the show, which featured a guest appearance from Ayda’s husband Robbie Williams.

Having the ladies back came as a relief to many viewers, though some admitted they’d been loving the dramz of it all.

‘What is happening? I love a technical difficulty. #LooseWomen,’ one Twitter user confessed.

And a Robbie fan wrote: ‘I have been so excited about today’s @loosewomen because 2 of my favourite people are today’s show @robbiewilliams and his georgus wife so the fact that you were nearly not on air I almost cried!! So happy that you are back on air! #LooseWomen’

Unfortunately the show wasn’t a hit with everyone when it came back on air however, with many slating it for focusing too much on Robbie and Ayda.

One watcher tweeted: ‘Today’s #LooseWomen is battle who is more annoying: Robbie Williams or Ayda?’

OUCH. And another added: ‘Why bother calling this show loose women it’s the Robbie & Ayda show’

Bit of a chaotic day for the Loose Women gang!