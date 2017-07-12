The telly presenter was VERY honest during the latest show

We’re used to Katie Price getting tongues wagging whenever she makes a telly appearance.

And that’s exactly what the former glamour model did during Loose Women after revealing she’s considered hiring a prostitute for disabled son, Harvey when he turns 18.

Speaking to her fellow panellists on Wednesday, the mum-of-five confessed she’d even spoken with hubby, Kieran Hayler about it.

‘My son’s 15 and he has autism and he’s going through puberty and it’s natural to experiment then,’ the mum-of-five explained.



‘Kieran has joked that we should get him a prostitute… And I have thought about it, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know if that’s what I want to.’

Katie’s confession comes after writer, Kathy Lette joined hosts Andrea McLean, Janet Street-Porter and Stacey Solomon on the ITV chat show to talk about her own autistic son.

Kathy admitted she’d thought about hiring a prostitute for Julius before he found love.

‘I did consider hiring a prostitute for him, but luckily he found a girlfriend,’ she told the ladies.



‘Curb crawling is illegal. So how do you address this? These kids are often cast off into Siberia – they are so lonely…

‘I thought it might lift up his self-esteem.’

Whilst Kathy’s son has high-functioning autism, Harvey – who Katie shares with ex Dwayne York – suffers from severe autism, septo-optic dysplasia and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Meanwhile, LW suffered a few awkward technical difficulties after it was dramatically cut off air mid-chat.

During the interview with Kathy and her son, the sound abruptly stopped and then the visuals disappeared too. Instead a screen popped up with the message: ‘Sorry we’re experiencing technical difficulties’. Ooops!



Well, at least we can’t complain about the show being boring!