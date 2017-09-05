The TV star has been through an incredibly tough time

Katie Price has sadly revealed that she suffered a miscarriage just a few days before her split from husband Kieran Hayler.

The glamour model – who vowed to divorce Kieran after accusing him of having a year-long affair with the nanny last month – shared the heartbreaking news during a candid chat on Tuesday’s Loose Women.

Katie, 39, was on the show with mum Amy to discuss her recent health problems when she confessed to panellists Andrea McLean, Linda Robson and Janet Street-Porter: ‘I had a miscarriage four days before [finding out about Kieran].

‘On the Monday I had a miscarriage and then four days later I found out and now this one [pointing at her mum]. It’s like…Jesus.’

Andrea explained to viewers that the ladies on the show had known about this but it had been kept private from public knowledge until now.

Many watching the programme were shocked by Katie’s revelation and expressed sympathy on social media.

‘@KatiePrice can’t believe you had a miscarriage and then found out what he did to you. You deserve so much more. Sending hugs to u & Amy,’ one fan posted on Twitter.

Another wrote: ‘@KatiePrice they say bad things come in 3’s. Let’s hope things start looking up for you. So Sorry for your loss.’

It’s certainly been a difficult couple of weeks for Katie and she and her mum spoke of the struggle to accept Amy’s recent terminal health diagnosis.

Amy, 64, is suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition which scars the lung and makes breathing progressively difficult, and Katie admitted that the news hasn’t really sunk in.

‘It hasn’t hit me yet,’ she explained. ‘She looks so healthy.’

Whilst Amy said she’s ‘fuming’ that she has the condition after always leading a healthy lifestyle, she’s determined to cope with it and she also confessed that she won’t ‘peg out’ until she’s seen Katie get her dramatic life sorted.

‘It’s about time you took life seriously, and got settled,’ Amy told her daughter.

Here at Now we send our love to Katie, Amy and their family at this tough time.