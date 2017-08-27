The Loose Women presenter underwent life-changing surgery to remove her loose skin
Lisa Riley has opened up about how being left with more than a STONE of excess skin after her astonishing weight-loss meant she was ‘revolted’ by her own image.
The Loose Women panellist shed a massive 12 stone last year but still found it hard to look in the mirror due to the huge amount of baggy skin she just couldn’t shift.
And after the excess skin began to cause her immense pain, Lisa decided to undergo life changing surgery – and let a camera crew follow her on her emotional journey.
Speaking to The Mirror ahead of her new ITV documentary ‘Lisa Riley’s Baggy Body Club’, she confessed: ‘When I made the decision to lose weight, I never for one second imagined that I would end up looking like that.
‘It never occurred to me that the loose skin would be so bad.’
The former Emmerdale actress admitted she questioned why she’d even bothered changing her lifestyle, admitting: ‘I thought why on earth have I lost all this weight?
‘I looked worse than I did when I was obese. And it was the pain as well. The skin was flapping about and dragging.
‘I felt like I had done so well losing the weight but I had ended up with the booby prize. I was revolted by my own image, it was rancid.’
Describing herself as ‘a mess’, the 41-year-old added: ‘I was used to seeing the obese Lisa reflection, but this saggy mess was new, it was painful and it was quashing the brilliance of what I had done.’
Luckily, Lisa soon made friends online who were going through the same issues and after meeting up with them it gave her the confidence to go under the knife.
The telly presenter previously spoke about her surgery in March this year, and revealed the amazing results of the tummy tuck and removal of skin from her thighs, breasts and under arms.But despite being left with large scars, now the Strictly Come Dancing star is overjoyed with her new body, adding: ‘I had more than 60 stretch marks, so what are a few scars? I do not care about my scars at all.
‘I am proud of them. I am happy to show them. I couldn’t be happier about my body now if I tried.’
Lisa Riley’s Baggy Body Club is on ITV1 at 9pm Tuesday 5th September and we can’t WAIT to see it.
