The Loose Women presenter underwent life-changing surgery to remove her loose skin

Lisa Riley has opened up about how being left with more than a STONE of excess skin after her astonishing weight-loss meant she was ‘revolted’ by her own image.

The Loose Women panellist shed a massive 12 stone last year but still found it hard to look in the mirror due to the huge amount of baggy skin she just couldn’t shift.

And after the excess skin began to cause her immense pain, Lisa decided to undergo life changing surgery – and let a camera crew follow her on her emotional journey.