‘We’re very different’: Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams open up about Katie Price

Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams have admitted that they have little in common with co-star Katie Price.

The duo have opened up about what it’s really like to work with the glamour model on the show and, despite their differences, both are actually fans of her.

When asked which panellist they have the least in common with, 55-year-old Kaye says: ‘It would probably be Katie Price.

‘But that’s not in any way to suggest I don’t like her, because actually I’m very fond of Katie and she’s been a lovely revelation to me, but we have very different lives.’

However, rather awkwardly both Kaye and Nadia, 53, confess that they’ve never heard Katie’s recent single I Got U, which she performed on Loose Women last summer in a bid to restart her music career.

‘I’ve got something terrible to say here,’ Kaye tells The Sun. ‘I don’t know if I can say it, I feel awful. I’ve never heard it.’

Nadia adds: ‘I haven’t either!’

Whoops! Despite this, Nadia admits that she was left very impressed by 39-year-old Katie’s vocal skills when the mum-of-five performed during their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2015.

‘She sang in Celebrity Big Brother when I was in there – it was phenomenal,’ the presenter says.

‘She had an operatic voice. I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was actually a con by Big Brother.’

Katie became a regular member of the Loose Women panel in 2015 and has often proved controversial with viewers.

The glamour model hasn’t been seen on the show for quite a while recently though, prompting a spokesperson to explain the reason behind her absence last month.

‘Katie is currently hectic on her filming schedule for her reality show,’ a rep told Digital Spy. ‘She remains a regular face on Loose Women, and when filming wraps, Katie will return to her usual Loose Women slot times.’

