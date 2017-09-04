Some of the original presenters look VERY different...

We can’t believe it’s been almost two decades since the original Loose Women arrived on our telly screens and began brightening up our lunchtimes.

But this week our favourite daytime TV show is celebrating it’s 18th birthday and viewers have been promised loads of surprises and fun every day before an extra special edition of the show on Friday. Eeeek!

So in celebration of one of the most popular panel shows around, we’re taking a look back at where it all began…

The first ever episode aired on 6th September 1999 and featured show regular Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore, Kaye Adams as well as The Apprentice star, Karren Brady.

While This Morning favourite and Strictly Come Dancing star Ruth Langsford made her debut as a panellist on the second episode.

And it’s fair to say, the set-up looked a little different when back then – with bold colours, fake flowers and some VERY snazzy fonts.

Not to mention a few 90s haircuts…

Since it’s launch we’ve seen stars such as Denise Welch, Linda Robson and even Katie Price become regular panellists while current presenter Andrea McLean joined in 2007.

Speaking about her first ever appearance on the show, Andrea admitted: ‘I was terrified. I remember thinking, “oh no, that’s the programme with the shouty women.” Nine years on, I am one of those shouty women.’

Flash forward ten years and Andrea is still going strong alongside stars such as Christine Bleakley, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and original presenter, Jane Moore who are just some of the names celebrating the programme’s 18th birthday.

So let’s take a look back at the ladies behind the show and how they’ve changed over the years.