The presenter has admitted she's more confident than ever with her bikini bod

Loose Women favourite, Stacey Solomon is known for keeping it real.

The Essex lady has been pretty open about her body image struggles in the past and even confessed that looking at pictures of herself used to make her ‘feel sick’.

How sad is that?

But after taking part in LW’s Body Stories campaign, which saw the likes of Coleen Nolan, Andrea McLean and Janet Street Porter strip off for a photo shoot, Stacey has now revealed she feels more confident than ever.

And proving just how great she feels, the mum-of-two had a powerful message for her 439k Instagram followers on Thursday.

Posing on her balcony, the 27-year-old flaunted her incredible bod while sporting a gorgeous sparkly bikini and some over-sized shades.

Next the beautiful snap, telly star Stacey wrote: ‘Chilling on my balcony today feeling super mermaidy!

‘I took this pick and don’t usually post bikini pics but really proud of my naturally curvy body and after doing @loosewomen #bodystories campaign I am so happy with who I am and what I look like.’

The singer added: ‘I don’t want to be perfect I would rather celebrate my “imperfections”. Mum hips rule and I can always tie my boobs up to whatever height I want them to be at with a bikini like this haha’. Yes Stacey!

Obviously fans rushed to praise the presenter for sharing such an important message, with one gushing: ‘You are stunning @staceysolomon and never let anyone make you feel any different! Your body is amazing, kids or not!! ANY negative comments you get are purely from jealousy!’

Another said: ‘You look awesome. Love this post. X’, while a third added: ‘You look SENSATIONAL!!! Great figure @staceysolomon’.



The I’m A Celeb star – who’s currently dating Joe Swash – took part in Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign which saw her pose in her underwear to promote self esteem.

Explaining her reasons for taking part, Stacey said: ‘I don’t want my kids to worry about how they look as much as I do.

‘What I hope this photoshoot shows women and men is that in most celebrity pictures there has been some form of airbrushing or retouching – so they shouldn’t compare themselves to unrealistic ideals.’

Good on you, Stace! And we think you look IN-credible…