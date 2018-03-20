YAS girl!

Stacey Solomon has been giving us serious holiday envy at the moment.

While we look out at grey skies, the Loose Women lady has been relaxing in sunny Gran Canaria with boys Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five.

And despite having a load of fun with her kids, Stacey has taken some time out to share an inspiring photograph with her Instagram followers.

In the bikini snap, the 28-year-old can be seen posing in a black zip bikini top paired with some adorable red Mickey Mouse print bottoms.

With her blonde hair styled in a braid, the mum-of-two looks happier than ever as she gives the camera a massive grin while Zach pouts and little Leyton smiles from the pool.

‘Normal bodies rule!’ Stace wrote next to the snap.

Before adding: ‘Happy Monday…if you need some realistic motivation #Nofilter #PerfectlyImperfect #WeAreBeautuful #mondaymotivation’.



And obviously the telly star’s 873k followers were quick to share their support, as one commented: ‘Thank goodness for you @staceysolomon we should all be proud of our bodies #Nofilter #WeAreBeautiful’.

‘Stacey you are an amazing, refreshing beautiful lady who I recon looks the PERFECT healthy size. Gorgeous photo’, said another.

While a third added: ‘Thank you for making me feel normal in this perfect world’.

Stace’s motivational message comes after she shared another adorable shot with her young boys last week, saying she felt ‘so grateful’ to be spending some much needed down time as a family.

‘When you just can’t stop staring at them’, she wrote.

‘My life… Having the most wonderful time spending quality time with these two. They make me laugh so much and I want to smother them with love every second of the day… and I do much to their dismay.’

The presenter – who’s dating fellow star Joe Swash – then added: ‘Lots of love to you all, I’m so grateful’.

Have an amazing time, Stace!