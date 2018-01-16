Did you hear it too?

Stacey Solomon got Loose Women viewers talking on Tuesday afternoon after conversation turned to her gnashers.

While chatting to former I’m A Celebrity star Rebekah Vardy, the telly presenter confessed she regrets ever getting dental work, saying her veneers don’t actually fit in her mouth.

‘I really don’t like my teeth, I regret getting them!’, Stacey admitted. Before adding: ‘They’re too big for my mouth!’

But while fellow panelist Nadia Sawalha reassured the mum-of-two that she had a ‘lovely’ smile, viewers could hear a strange rattling sound.

Andrea McLean was then forced to interject to reassure fans there’s nothing wrong with her teeth, explaining: ‘It’s just her earrings’ as 28-year-old Stacey shook her head to show where the rattling noise was coming from.

LOL! Stacey then offered to take out the distracting jewellery, but decided to keep it in.

This isn’t the first time Stacey has spoken out about her teeth, as she previously told LW viewers that she suffered problems when she was pregnant with youngest son Leighton, five.

‘I hate my teeth…’, the star admitted. ‘When I was pregnant with Leighton, I had real issues with my teeth so I ended up having hardly any left at the back and I had to have teeth stuck on to whatever was left.’

She continued: ‘I actually got temporary osteoporosis, apparently it happens to loads of women.

‘I thought I’d have nice bright white teeth but they’re the bane of my life, I hate them. I think they’re so ugly and so fake – they’re massive.’

Meanwhile, Stacey – who is currently dating Joe Swash – recently opened to us up about body confidence, revealing that she doesn’t obsess over her weight.



‘I don’t want to have a six-pack,’ the presenter explained to Now. ‘I don’t think my body was designed to have a six-pack.

‘I have no ambitions to be the slimmest person on the planet, I just don’t think it’s important.’

Good on you, Stace!