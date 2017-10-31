This proved a bit too much for some watchers...

The Loose Women ladies celebrated Halloween in style by wearing special costumes for Tuesday’s show – but one of the panel’s outfits left viewers so scared they had to SWITCH OFF!

After Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Janet Street-Porter emerged as Cruella de Vil, Maleficent and Wonder Woman respectively, Coleen Nolan stepped out as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from horror movie It and gave everyone a genuine fright.

‘I asked for sexy witch,’ the 52-year-old explained. ‘I said I just want to be “it” on the day, as in sexy. And instead I am “It’”’

LOLs. Whilst Coleen seemed to take the outfit in good humour, many viewers at home didn’t find it so funny and were left TERRIFIED of the spooky disguise.

‘Never turned #LooseWomen off so quickly before. Just what I wanted to see, clowns. especially pennywise,’ one Twitter user confessed, whilst another said: ‘Had to turn #Loosewomen over@collennolan#itclown’

‘#LooseWomen thats me switching! #coleen #ugh,’ a fellow watcher agreed.

Meanwhile one said: ‘I’m watching this loose women episode with my back turned today! Petrified of clowns #LooseWomen’

Yikes. Others called Coleen’s costume ‘seriously macabre’ and ‘terrifying’.

Not everyone was scared though as many fans watching thought the TV star had done a fantastic job of dressing up, with one admirer writing: ‘@NolanColeen on #LooseWomen as IT is absolutely hilarious’

And another tweeted: ‘Loving Coleen’s clown costume!! #loosewomen’

Keith Lemon also seemed to be a fan, having worn a very similar outfit on Celebrity Juice recently…

Well you can’t accuse Coleen of not making an effort, eh?

It sounds like it wasn’t an easy feat dressing up as Pennywise either, with Coleen explaining during the show that she had ‘prosthetic everywhere’ and didn’t find the costume particularly comfortable.

‘I’ve got a head full of cotton wool and paper mache. I just need to learn to say “no”,’ the Celebrity Big Brother winner admitted.