The presenter was reassured by fans after becoming emotional

Lorraine Kelly broke down in tears live on her ITV show on Tuesday as she reported on the funeral of a teenage victim of the Manchester terror attack.

The TV host wept when discussing how 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod had been laid to rest in her island home of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland on Monday, having been one of the victims of the bombing at Manchester Arena on 22 May which killed 22 people.

Heartbreaking footage of the funeral was shown on screen as Lorraine said: ‘Funerals have now begun to take place for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

‘Yesterday family and friends of Eilidh MacLeod laid her to rest on Barra.

‘The 14-year-old was taken from her home to Our Lady Star of the Sea in Castlebay for the service and her favourite Ariana Grande song was played.’

The 57-year-old’s voice cracked with emotion as she added: ‘Break your heart. Break your heart it really would.’

Lorraine apologised for her tears as she linked to the next segment before the show went to a break.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to reassure the popular presenter that she had nothing to say sorry for after the emotional moment.

‘Oh my goodness. First time I’ve seen @ITVLorraine cry on air. It’s okay #lorraine we cry too. We love you !’ one fan posted, whilst another said: ‘@reallorraine reflecting the mood of the entire nation. #Lorraine’

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘Poor Lorraine Kelly. It must hit harder because that poor girl was Scottish, like she is 🙁 #lorraine’

Emotions were clearly running high as Lorraine had just finished interviewing a magazine editor caught up in the London terror attack on Sunday.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured after three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing people in the Borough Market area.