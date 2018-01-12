This conversation took quite a personal turn...

Lorraine Kelly has caused a bit of a stir after making a rather cheeky remark to Dancing On Ice star Lemar during a live interview…

The presenter was chatting to the 39-year-old singer on Friday’s show when he revealed how the reality series had already taken its toll on his body and gave a list of his injuries.

‘I have a lot of bruising, I’m in a lot of pain,’ Lemar explained. ‘My knee is strapped up at the moment, my groin is very painful.’

Lorraine, 58, then made viewers blush when she slipped in a slightly personal comment about this when wrapping up the interview.

‘Be very careful of all your important bits, look after that wee groin,’ the TV host told Lemar.

The musician couldn’t help but widen his eyes at the remark as Lorraine giggled and people watching at home were left a bit stunned by it too.

‘Talking about groins Lorraine at this time of day. Calm down girl,’ one viewer quipped on Twitter, whilst another wrote: ‘@reallorraine ‘look after that wee groin’!!!!! Why would you say that to somoeone?!?!?’

Meanwhile one commented: ‘@ITVLorraine not sure Lorraine should have made that comment about “look after your groin” to Lemar … if a man had said that to a woman then all hell would have broken loose #doublestandards’

Others were simply amused by the moment…

It comes as Lemar prepares to take to the ice for his first solo performance on Sunday night’s show.

The Fame Academy star – who joined the line-up late after stepping in to replace injured Monty Panesar – admitted that he’s feeling nervous but excited ahead of his debut.

‘I love performing but I don’t usually perform standing on two knife edges, so this will be very interesting,’ Lemar told Lorraine.

Well fingers crossed, Lemar – and as Lorraine says, look after yourself!