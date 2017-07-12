Has this couple split again?

Made In Chelsea‘s Alex Mytton and Lottie Moss have had their relationship ups and downs, and now it looks like the model could be sending a very cheeky message to her beau.

Lottie has been documenting her latest holiday with her gal pals in Ibiza with some sassy pics, with Lottie’s squad taking to the sea on a banana boat ride.

But Lottie’s latest snap revealed a little more than expected.

Kate Moss’s half sister has revealed a saucy new inking right on her bum.

In her latest Instagram pic Lottie flaunts her derrière and flashes her new tat which reads, ‘not yours’, she then captioned the photo, ‘never was’. Eeek!

Never was A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Possibly a cryptic message for the MIC star?

The pair have been dating since last summer and are rumoured to have split earlier this year following footage of the couple arguing within a nightclub due to Alex’s ‘drunken behaviour’, which led to Lottie shouting ‘I’m done’. Eeek!

But the pair were thought to have put their relationship woes behind them as they were spotted partying in Ibiza in June.

And with Made In Chelsea set to release a summer special of the series filmed in Ibiza could Lottie be set to join the E4 cast?

Lottie recently shared a pic with Alex from her Instagram alongside a group of friends enjoying their holiday, Alex’s MIC co-star Sam Thompson was even in tow.

Ibiza fam A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

But more recently she uploaded a pic of the pair looking very loved up on a balcony only a few days ago, but said pic has since been deleted from her account, sparking those break-up rumours.

The sweet snap was captioned with: ‘Cute/awkward mid kiss photo. Come home now’.

Their relationship status is still unclear but with that cheeky new inking and the new series of Made In Chelsea on the way, we’re sure the pair will confirm it soon enough.