Sad news for Louis' family

Louis Tomlinson’s dad has revealed he’s battling liver cancer – just 18 months after the pop star’s mum died of leukaemia.

Troy Austin, 49, recently underwent a grueling four hour operation to have a tumour removed and is hoping the surgery will save his life.

Speaking to The Sun, Louis’ father – who hasn’t spoken to the One Direction star in five years – praised the NHS for their ‘great service’ during his scary ordeal.

‘The staff have been brilliant’, he said.

‘The doctors are amazing and the nurses are hilarious, they really lift your spirits every day. The NHS might get criticised in some quarters but I have had a great service.

‘I believe my tumour was down to drinking and smoking. I can’t blame it on anything else.’

Troy and Louis fell out back in 2012 and haven’t spoken since, but the star’s dad added that he would be open to getting back in contact.

‘As for Louis, if he ever wanted to make contact then I would be happy for that to happen,’ he said.

The sad news comes after Louis’ mum Johannah Deakin, 43, passed away in December 2016 after battling leukemia.

Despite his heartache, just a few days later the 26-year-old bravely took to the X Factor stage to dedicate his debut solo song Just Hold On to his mum – and made everyone tear up.

Unfortunately, Louis’ gran Tina died just a few months later at the age of 67 after suffering from bone marrow cancer.

Meanwhile, on Monday night the popstar took to the stage at the NHS Heroes Awards to praise 15-year-old Manchester bombing survivor Freya Lewis.

After Freya raised £27,000 for the hospital that helped her recover following the attack, Louis and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh surprised her with an award.