The star is weighing up her options...

As Louise Redknapp continues to fend off constant speculation about her marriage to former footballer Jamie, Now can exclusively reveal she’s weighing up her options.

On the one hand, we’re told she doesn’t want to put their sons Charley, 13, and eight-year-old Beau through something she may later regret.

MORE: Jamie Redknapp tells Louise: ‘Let’s have another baby!’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

But the former Eternal singer, 42, is also firmly focused on her career right now and can’t help but think life would be a lot easier if she was free of the rumours surrounding her personal life.

‘This situation is really getting to Louise,’ a well-placed source says. ‘She’s looking tired and has lost her sparkle – it’s obvious the state of her marriage is pushing her to breaking point.

‘Right now Louise is telling friends she just wants to be invisible and feels all eyes are on her and Jamie. It’s impossible to make any kind of decision when you’re under that much pressure.’

Jamie, 44, and Louise have always prized themselves on being a ‘normal’ couple and, until recently, steered relatively clear of the showbiz scene. In fact, Louise previously said of their marriage: ‘We go through all the things that people go through in life. We scream at each other sometimes, we have days when we can’t cope with the kids.’ But after taking a step back from her successful music career in 2004, Louise was happy to be a stay-at-home mum.’

She added: ‘Even though, on a daily basis, I think I am the boss – I deal with the accountant and choose how to decorate the house – ultimately he is the man of our home. Jamie’s the one who keeps it all going. If things went pear-shaped tomorrow, we’d look to him for the answer.’

Louise is currently preparing to star in West End musical Cabaret and has even been in the studio recording new music. Coming runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing last year gave her the confidence to be a little more independent.

So excited to get started on #cabaret @willyoungofficial @bklproductions #sallybowles 🖤❤️ A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

‘Louise can’t believe it’s almost been a year since Strictly,’ our insider says. ‘Despite what she’s going through right now, Louise will never regret taking part as it set up opportunities she thought were lost to her forever.

‘But she and Jamie have different visions of the future and it’s casting a shadow over things when Louise should be having the time of her life.’

MORE: Louise and Jamie Redknapp – the real reason behind their marriage struggles

Now understands Louise is torn between doing what’s best for the kids and thinking of herself. We’re told that, although she and Jamie will always be a team, Louise can’t lie any more: things have changed.

Our source adds: ‘Louise and Jamie are on different paths right now – with the boys holding them together by a thread. Jamie is her best friend after 20 years of marriage, but Louise doesn’t know what you’re meant to do when the love shifts.’