It's been 18 years since she bowed out of the music industry

Ever since she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, Louise Redknapp‘s career has gone from strength to strength.

And after starring in touring musical Cabaret for the past few weeks, it looks like the 42-year-old has caught the singing bug and is ready to make her big pop comeback.

Yup! It may have been 19 years since she parted ways with girl group Eternal, but Louise has been busy working on some new tracks.

The telly star recently shared a snap of her in the studio, posing with a group of friends Louise captioned the Instagram shot: ‘I got to work with some amazing people this week, thanks guys, I loved it.’

I got to work with some amazing people this week thanks guys I loved it 🖤 🎤 A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

After splitting from former footie player and hubby of 19 years, Jamie Redknapp it’s been claimed that Louise is ready for a brand new challenge.

‘Louise thinks it’s the perfect time to start rebuilding her music career,’ an insider told The Sun.



‘It’s always been her passion and she’s loving being part of Cabaret, where she’s met loads of musicians.’

And it looks like the mum-of-two is keen to go back to her roots as the source added: ‘They’ve helped get her back in the studio and they worked on some old Eternal songs and other numbers.

‘It’s still early days but she’s really excited by it and even recorded songs during their session last week.

‘It’s just another step for Louise. She’s enjoying the opportunities that are coming with being a single woman.’

The news of her big comeback comes after Louise and Jamie’s relationship hit the headlines after claims that Louise’s successful stint on Strictly had caused a rift between the couple.

An inside told us at Now: ‘The distance between them – both physically and metaphorically – caused changes in their relationship. Because of the time they’ve been spending apart, little cracks have appeared. Suddenly they’re arguing about things that have never been an issue before.’

Hopefully this pair will be able to work through their differences!