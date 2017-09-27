This is HUGE

Louise Redknapp‘s love life may be the source of fierce speculation, but she isn’t letting that hold her back when it comes to her career.

The former Eternal star whipped her fans into a frenzy this week as she unveiled some very exciting news – she’s going on tour!

MORE: ‘So sad’: Fans upset as Louise Redknapp shares ‘family time’ picture – without Jamie

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

The news comes as tickets for her comeback gig – scheduled to take place in London on 22 December – sold out in just 10 minutes.

She’s still got it!

Hot on the heels of the sellout gig, Louise took to social media to announce her Intimate Live Tour 2018, with a further four dates set to take place in the new year.

Posting on Instagram, Lou wrote: ‘Hey guys, I still can’t believe that the December show sold out in less than 10 minutes!! Thank you to everyone that bought tickets, and for those of you that missed out – fear not – I’m coming on tour!!’

She continued: ‘In January I’ll be bringing the show to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham then back to London for an additional date.’

Lou went on to reveal that tickets go on sale Friday 29 September at 10am via seetickets.com & myticket.co.uk – so be sure to log-on then!

Fans were ecstatic at the news, with one posting: ‘Great news, can’t wait to see you in Manchester sure to get rid of them January blues x 😃’

Another wrote: ‘OMFG! I know what I’ll be do my in January.’

A third added: ‘Congratulations Lou xx’

In the post, Louise also unveiled the full video of her singing Eternal’s debut nineties hit Stay during a recent acoustic session – and, if that’s anything to go by, then her live shows are going to be amazing!

It’s also worth noting that Lou is most definitely wearing her wedding ring in the recording…

Check out the video below!